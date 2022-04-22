100 Pipers 'Play for a Cause' Pledges to Plant 1 Million Trees and Launches India's First Goodness-themed NFT

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) • Mega-campaign announced on 22nd April 2022 in support of Earth Day • Cause partner AROH Foundation to help 100 Pipers plant 1 million trees over the course of 1 year • Renowned bands like Twin Strings, When Chai Met Toast, Nalayak&Threeory have come on-board for the music gigs across cities • 100 Pipers launched India’s First NFT that supports Tree Plantation on Earth Day - 13 Environment-themed NFTs all of which were sold out in under 10 mins of launch Over the years Seagram’s 100 Pipers has been at the forefront of supporting causes that positively impact society. It has leveraged the great unifier ‘Music’ under its ‘Play for a Cause’ platform to bring to life the brand’s core proposition of ‘Be Remembered For Good’ in an experiential manner. This year 100 Pipers ‘Play for a Cause’ pledges to a greener future by vowing to plant 1 million trees over the course of one year in partnership with AROH Foundation. 100 Pipers launched this momentous campaign on 22nd April, in support of Earth Day. 100 Pipers has also embraced technologies of the future & launched India’s first Goodness-themed NFT dedicated to Tree Plantation titled ‘Now Funding Tomorrow’. The opening event witnessed the launch of 13 coveted NFTs designed with the overarching theme of the campaign this year - Tree Plantation for Environment Conservation. The NFTs were launched on Earth Day, 22nd Apr 2022, for purchase on ngagen.com/100pipers platform. All 13 NFTs sold out in under 10 mins of launch.

Proceeds from the NFT sale will go to AROH Foundation, to further the cause of ecological regeneration.

Driven by the power of music, 100 Pipers ‘Play for a Cause’ this year will witness the participation of India’s acclaimed music bands like Twin Strings, When Chai Met Toast, Nalayak&Threeory who will be performing across all major metros like Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chandigarh as well as smaller cities to drive Indian youth’s attention towards the cause and unite the crowds, inspiring social change.

Expressing his excitement towards the initiative, KartikMohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, PernodRicard India said, “Seagram’s 100 Pipers believes in leadership of thought & innovation. Play For A Cause music events are key brand experiences that bring alive the ethos - ‘Be Remembered For Good’. This year, Play For A Cause aims to resonate even more strongly with the youth by supporting the cause of Tree Plantation & Eco-Regeneration in two unique ways. Starting Earth Day 2022, 100 Pipers will work closely with AROH Foundation for planting 1 Million Trees across India over a year. Riding the winds of change, 100 Pipers has also leveraged new-age technologies like NFTs to support this cause & drive the message home with the future generations - a first-ever in India! We’ve received overwhelming response with our first set of NFTs selling out in under 10 mins. Being committed to the cause we will announce a 2nd NFT drop soon.” Sharing thoughts about the initiative, Dr.Neelam Gupta, Founder President and CEO, AROH Foundation said, “At no time has it been more evident & more important that we invest in our planet. The collaboration with Seagram’s 100 Pipers ‘Play for a Cause’ is a perfect platform to further amplify our efforts towards environment protection with the India-wide 1 Million tree plantation drive. Also in order to shape our future we need to embrace technologies of the future which makes the NFT campaign extremely relevant to ensure our message reaches to the young audience of today.” Here is your chance to pitch in and #BeRememberedForGood! Watch out for the next drop of ‘Now Funding Tomorrow’ NFTs on ngagen.com/100pipers. Follow @100pipersindia on Instagram for more details.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)