Left Menu

One killed in transport plane crash in Ukraine, fog to blame - authorities

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2022 05:42 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 05:42 IST
One killed in transport plane crash in Ukraine, fog to blame - authorities

One person was killed and two were injured on Friday when a transport plane in southern Ukraine descended too low in fog and hit high-voltage power lines, local authorities said.

The accident occurred in the Zaporizhzhia region, the authorities said in a Facebook post. The twin-propellor Antonov An-26 had been on a technical flight from Zaporizhzhia to Uzhhorod, some 970 km (600 miles) away, they said. (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage and Sandra Maler)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
3
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine
4
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022