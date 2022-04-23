UK's Startup Voyager to invest £2.2mn for biz expansion of travel site

Digital marketing agency Startup Voyager will pump £2.2 million into its newly launched UK-based travel site ExperiWise for its business expansion over the next two years.

The investment is a part of the new £1 billion UK-India trade deals that were announced by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on April 21 during his two-day visit to India.

Startup Voyager is a 100 per cent remote company with over 35 employees distributed across seven countries and has corporate entities in the UK, India and Canada.

''In addition to the expansion of our London-based SEO agency, we are especially excited about the huge growth potential of our new travel site ExperiWise in the UK,'' said Arijit Banerjea, co-founder and CEO of Startup Voyager.

The SEO and content marketing agency, started by two entrepreneurs having their roots in Kolkata, had in the past helped a rapid scale up of organic website traffic for US-based billion dollar companies such as ClickUp and fintech startup Vinovest. ExperiWise, which is a part of Startup Voyager Digital UK, assists travellers in finding beautiful destinations often overlooked or under-explored. ''Over the next few months, ExperiWise will be collaborating with UK travel organisations to drive tourism from India for the 2022 Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham,'' said Jayati Ghose, another co-founder and CSO at Startup Voyager.

