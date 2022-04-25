Left Menu

European stocks slide to 1-month low as China slowdown worries offset Macron win

Asian stocks had their worst session in a month and a half on Monday as fears grew that Beijing was on the verge of joining Shanghai in lockdowns. Major Wall Street indexes slumped over 2.5% on Friday as investors priced in aggressive actions by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame inflation.

European stocks fell more than 1% on Monday as worries about an economic slowdown in China and rapid U.S. interest rate hikes overshadowed relief from French President Emmanuel Macron's election victory over the weekend.

By 0705 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index slumped 1.9% to its lowest since mid-March. France's CAC 40 dropped 2.0% and Germany's DAX was down 1.9%. The euro got a brief lift after Sunday's election results showed pro-EU centrist Macron in the lead, reassuring markets about France's commitment to an integrated Europe even if his economic platform now depends on parliamentary elections in June.

French stocks outperformed the wider STOXX 600 index over the past two weeks on hopes of Macron's re-election after his relatively small poll lead over Le Pen, who favours nationalising key industries and slashing taxes, had kept investors on edge earlier. Asian stocks had their worst session in a month and a half on Monday as fears grew that Beijing was on the verge of joining Shanghai in lockdowns.

Major Wall Street indexes slumped over 2.5% on Friday as investors priced in aggressive actions by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame inflation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

