Left Menu

Delhi Traffic Police cautions commuters of congestion in some parts of city

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 15:20 IST
Delhi Traffic Police cautions commuters of congestion in some parts of city
  • Country:
  • India

Citing congestion in some parts of the national capital due to ''law and order arrangements'', the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday asked commuters to plan their travel accordingly.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police posted an advisory that read, “Traffic will remain affected today at specific stretches due to law and order arrangements.” “Traffic at Sardar Patel Marg, MTC Shanti Path towards South Avenue Road, Gole Methi round about, Ashoka Road, Tughlaq Road, K Kamraj Marg will be affected from 4 pm to 7.20 pm,” according to the advisory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
3
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022