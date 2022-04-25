Delhi Traffic Police cautions commuters of congestion in some parts of city

Citing congestion in some parts of the national capital due to ''law and order arrangements'', the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday asked commuters to plan their travel accordingly.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police posted an advisory that read, “Traffic will remain affected today at specific stretches due to law and order arrangements.” “Traffic at Sardar Patel Marg, MTC Shanti Path towards South Avenue Road, Gole Methi round about, Ashoka Road, Tughlaq Road, K Kamraj Marg will be affected from 4 pm to 7.20 pm,” according to the advisory.

