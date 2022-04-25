Left Menu

Mindtree, Sapiens join hands for insurance industry business

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 17:34 IST
IT company Mindtree and Sapiens International have joined hands to offer solutions to the insurance sector, a joint statement said on Monday.

Initially designed to support insurance system implementations, the partnership will first focus on North America and subsequently grow into Europe and Asia, the statement said.

''We are delighted to partner with Mindtree in the property and casualty and life and annuity insurance markets. Our collective insurance industry and digital transformation experience will further strengthen our delivery capabilities and scale, which will drive continued growth and customer satisfaction,'' Sapiens North America president and general manager, Jamie Yoder said in the statement.

By combining Sapiens's knowledge acquired through years of customer engagements around the world with Mindtree's digital-first implementation processes and global scale, the two companies will help customers lower risk and speed up implementations and integrations, the statement said.

''Digital technologies have unlocked a significant opportunity for banking, financial services, and insurance companies to not just streamline processes, but also drive new business and operating models centered on engaging and disruptive experiences.

''The combined strengths of Mindtree and Sapiens will enable these companies to maximize digital transformation and business outcomes,'' Mindtree chief business officer for Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Mukund Rao said.

