Digital lending SaaS platform Biz2X on Monday said it has partnered with LinkedIn Learning to upskill and reskill its workforce.

With this collaboration, Biz2X employees will get access to LinkedIn Learning's resource bank and can select courses relevant to their current role in areas like soft skills, team skills, and analytics to bolster their careers, according to a statement.

''To survive in the post-Covid-19 world, it's a must for employees and employers to adapt to the rapidly changing conditions and roles that require whole new skill sets.

''The future is digital, and companies can only survive if they remain hinged to their employees' growth and development through digital reskilling and upskilling,'' Biz2Credit / Biz2X Senior VP and Head of Human Resources Anupama said.

*** LT Foods launches 'Daawat biryani kit' in 3 regional variants * Consumer food company LT Foods has announced the launch of a biryani kit under its brand 'Daawat' in three regional variants.

''The kit provides convenience of making authentic biryani without preservatives, hassle-free at home,'' the company said in a statement on Monday.

Biryani kit will be available in three most popular regional variants: Hyderabadi, Kolkata, and Lucknowi, it said.

Speaking on the launch, LT Foods Managing Director and CEO Ashwani Kumar Arora said: ''Our latest offering 'Daawat Biryani Kit' is to redefine authentic and fresh biryani cooking experience at home. Our Biryani kit is finest blend of authenticity with convenience.'' Daawat biryani kit will be available through general trade, modern trade, and e-commerce platforms within India and International markets, it added. *** Tata Consumer's associate company KDHP becomes carbon neutral * KDHP Company, an associate company of Tata Consumer Products and the largest tea plantation company in South India, on Monday announced that it has received Carbon Neutral Certification and Net Negative Emission status.

This makes it one of the first among large tea plantation companies to achieve the milestone, said a statement from Kanan Devan Hills Plantations Company (KDHP).

KDHP's plantations are spread over 59,000 acres and also is the owner of the brand 'Ripple Tea'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)