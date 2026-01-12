Left Menu

Company Apologizes After Controversial Job Ad Sparks Outrage in Karnataka

A company issued an apology after posting a job ad specifying a preference for 'Non-Kannada' candidates, provoking criticism in Bengaluru. An apology video was released from their JP Nagar office, promising to prevent future occurrences. The incident ignited widespread anger among Kannadigas and drew severe online criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 20:46 IST
Company Apologizes After Controversial Job Ad Sparks Outrage in Karnataka
Lakshmi Narayan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Bengaluru-based company has found itself under fire after a controversial job advertisement sparked outrage for seeking 'Non-Kannada speaking' candidates. The ad, posted by the company's HR department, was met with backlash from the local community and provoked a wave of criticism on social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter).

Responding swiftly to the uproar, Lakshmi Narayan, affiliated with the company, delivered a public apology. Speaking in a video from the JP Nagar office, Narayan addressed Kannadigas, expressing remorse and assuring that such incidents would be prevented in the future. He noted that the advertisement originated from their Kolkata branch, underscoring the company's nationwide operations.

The placement of such an advertisement has raised questions about the company's hiring practices, with many Kannadigas feeling slighted by the perceived dismissal of their language and culture. The incident has fueled calls for the company to prioritize local sensibilities, highlighting a broader debate on language preference in employment practices across Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

