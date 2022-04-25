Vistara flight from Mumbai diverted to Lucknow due to thunderstorm over Delhi airport
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 22:57 IST
A Vistara plane from Mumbai was diverted to the Lucknow airport Monday evening due to a thunderstorm over the Delhi airport, sources said.
Flight UK940 departed from Mumbai at 7.55 PM and was scheduled to land at the Delhi airport at 9.55 PM, they said.
However, it was diverted to the Lucknow airport due to the thunderstorm, they added.
