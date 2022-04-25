Left Menu

Vistara flight from Mumbai diverted to Lucknow due to thunderstorm over Delhi airport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 22:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Vistara plane from Mumbai was diverted to the Lucknow airport Monday evening due to a thunderstorm over the Delhi airport, sources said.

Flight UK940 departed from Mumbai at 7.55 PM and was scheduled to land at the Delhi airport at 9.55 PM, they said.

However, it was diverted to the Lucknow airport due to the thunderstorm, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

