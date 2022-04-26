Left Menu

Shanghai financial groups urge institutions to stabilise markets

Professional institutional investors should demonstrate responsibility and actively play their roles by discovering value, stabilising markets and boosting market confidence, the associations said. The associations also urged financial institutions to meet financing demand from healthcare firms' business in COVID-19 vaccines, testing kits and medicines.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 26-04-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 15:33 IST
Shanghai financial groups urge institutions to stabilise markets
  • Country:
  • China

Three financial industry associations in Shanghai on Tuesday urged financial institutions and employees to stabilize markets and provide financing to industries hit by COVID-19, as China's financial and commercial hub entered the fourth week of lockdown. China's stock market has tumbled to two-year lows as the world's second-largest economy grapples with COVID-19 flare-ups, the Ukraine crisis, and U.S. monetary tightening, with the main indexes down more than 20% so far this year.

In a joint statement, the Shanghai Securities Association, Shanghai Futures Association, and Shanghai Asset Management Association said financial firms should operate financial services continuously and guarantee the security of funds and transactions. Professional institutional investors should demonstrate responsibility and actively play their roles by discovering value, stabilizing markets, and boosting market confidence, the associations said.

The associations also urged financial institutions to meet financing demand from healthcare firms' business in COVID-19 vaccines, testing kits, and medicines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022