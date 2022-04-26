US's leading Whey Protein Isolate brand, Isopure starts manufaturing in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): Isopure, one of US's leading Whey Protein Isolate brands, in the premium lifestyle performance nutrition space will now be manufactured in India in collaboration with Tirupati Lifesciences. This will be the only international production facility of the global brand, outside the US, given the growing demand in India for Isopure. While majority of the ingredients will still be imported, including the Whey Protein Isolate that comes from Europe, the blending will now be done at a world-class facility in India which boasts of quality and safety certifications like NSF, FSSC 22000 and OHSAS 18001.

India is Isopure's third largest market, after USA and Mexico and growing. Manufacturing in India will allow Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Isopure's parent company, to be quicker in reacting to demand surge, ensure better availability of products on shelf and innovate further, keeping the local preferences in mind. Speaking on this move, Glanbia Performance Nutrition India Managing Director, Satyavrat Pendharkar, said, "Isopure is increasingly in demand in the Indian subcontinent. With this collaboration with Tirupati Lifesciences for local production, we have developed global best practices at a local level. This world-class facility will manufacture products for India, to service over 50 percent of demand of the region within 2022. This move is also in line with Glanbia's Vision for India of delivering better nutrition in every step of life and embracing Make-In-India by embarking on local manufacturing. Beyond super serving our customers in India, we are also committed to create more jobs locally; and cut down on the carbon footprint that importing finished products, creates. India is a young country with more than 50 percent of its population under the age of 25. Isopure with its hallmark attributes such as '25 gram protein per scoop from 100 percent Whey Protein Isolate', 'Gluten Free', 'Sugar-Free' has emerged as a natural choice for purity seeking, clean label hunting, tech-savvy yet nature-conscientious millennials and Gen-Zs."

Isopure's iconic Low-Carb protein powders made with 100 percent Whey Protein Isolate, will now be offered in Indian consumer-friendly metric units of 0.5 Kg, 1 Kg and 2 Kg. Irrespective of whether the product is manufactured in US or India, the ingredients that go into each tub of Isopure and the quality testing protocols, are the same - from the raw materials, to packaging, in-line batch sampling and post product testing. The product undergoes rigorous testing before reaching the shelves. Every Isopure product carries a unique QR code that can be used by consumers to verify their products authenticity and every tub can be traced back to manufacturing date, time and batch. The brand aims to formulate and provide quality performance nutrition products to people and support them to be the best version of themselves (Mind + Body) so they can enjoy life and inspire others.

The Isopure Company, is part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition. Made from 100 percent Whey Protein Isolate, pure and simple ingredients that you know and trust, Isopure is a brand made for purpose driven individuals who are seeking uncompromised performance nutrition to fuel their relentless pursuit of happy, healthy life. From the very beginning in 1984, Isopure has stuck by its core belief that nutrition and regular exercise are extremely important for a productive life but one mustn't be defined by those, life is more than one's lifestyle, as "We're All More Than Muscle!" This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

