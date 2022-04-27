Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

Crude oil prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 6 to Rs 7,875 per barrel as participants widened their positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for May delivery traded higher by Rs 6 or 0.08 per cent at Rs 7,875 per barrel in 5,580 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 0.88 per cent at USD 102.60 per barrel, while Brent crude traded 0.95 per cent higher at USD 105.99 per barrel in New York.

