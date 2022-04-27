Michelin becomes first tyre maker in India to get BEE accreditation

French tire major Michelin on Wednesday said it has become the first tire brand in India to be accredited with the recently introduced star labeling program which is aimed at improving sustainability and newly introduced performance standards for tires.

Michelin X Multi Energy Z tire has been awarded the industry's first fuel savings label with a 4-star rating by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), the company said in a statement.

The tubeless truck and bus tire is manufactured and designed by Michelin in India and offers robust fuel savings, longevity with multiple re-treads, and safety on Indian terrain, it added.

The 4-star rated tire promises up to 8 percent more fuel saving, Michelin noted.

''The introduction and standardization of tires performance and fuel efficiency parameters is a historic milestone for the Indian automotive industry, and we want to congratulate the Government of India for this initiative,'' Michelin India Executive Director (Chennai Plant) Ranganathan Bhuvarahamurthy said.

As a champion of high performance and fuel-efficient tires throughout the company's innovation history, Michelin is delighted to receive the first-star labeling for its Made in India tire, reinforcing leadership in both innovation and manufacturing, he added.

''In India, we are dedicated to offering our customers the finest products which are best tailored to the country's conditions and with the most advanced global Michelin technologies,'' Bhuvarahamurthy stated.

Michelin India Commercial Director (B2B) Devender Singh said that with the introduction of the star labeling, customers will now be better placed to select tires that are best suited for their driving usage, at the same time keeping their vehicles fuel-efficient and safe.

''More and more certified low rolling resistant tires on Indian roads will lead to better fuel savings for Indian fleets and will lead to a reduction of CO2 emissions in the country,'' he added.

Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, Michelin is present in 177 countries, employs around 1.25 lakh individuals, and operates 68 tire production facilities which together rolled out around 173 million tires in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)