Govt survey shows rising trend in organised sector employment: Bhupender Yadav

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 12:38 IST
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 3.14 crore workers were employed in nine industries in the December quarter of 2021, indicating a rising trend in employment in the organised sector, according to a Labour Bureau survey.

In the September quarter of 2021, the number of workers stood at around 3.10 crore.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment (MOLE) on Thursday released the report of the Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) for the period October-December 2021 period.

''Happy to inform the report on 3rd Round (Oct –Dec, 2021) of Quarterly Employment Survey shows a rising trend in employment in organised sector, employing 10 or more workers, of the selected 9 sectors,'' Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said in a tweet.

Citing the survey, he said the number of workers employed stood at 314.54 lakh (3.1454 crore).

QES captures employment data in respect of establishments employing 10 or more workers in nine sectors -- Manufacturing, Construction, Trade, Transport, Education, Health, Accommodation & Restaurants, IT/ BPOs and Financial Services.

These sectors accounted for about 85 per cent of the total employment in units with 10 or more workers in the 6th Economic Census.

According to the report, manufacturing sector is the largest employer accounting for around 39 per cent of the estimated total number of workers followed by education sector at 22 per cent.

Citing the survey, the ministry said that the manufacturing sector had the maximum number of workers during the period at 124 lakh, followed by education at 69.26 lakh.

They were followed by IT/BPOs (34.57 lakh), health (32.86 lakh), trade (16.81 lakh), transport (13.20 lakh), financial services (8.85 lakh), accommodation and restaurants (8.11 lakh), and construction (6.19 lakh).

Almost all (99.4 per cent) establishments were registered under different statutes.

Overall, around 23.55 per cent of units provided on-the-job training to their workers. Among the 9 sectors, 34.87 per cent of units in health sector provided on-the-job training, followed by IT/BPOs at 31.1 per cent, the ministry said in a statement.

The survey is done by the Labour Bureau to provide frequent (quarterly) updates about the employment and related variables of establishments in both organised and unorganized segments of the nine select sectors, which account for a majority of the total employment in the non-farm establishments.

The Labour Bureau comes under the ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

