G Square Group announces “G Square Industrial Estate”: A 400 Acres Industrial Park in Arakkonam

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 28: G Square Groupone of the largestreliable realtor and Tamil Nadu’s No. 1 real-estatebrandrecently announced their new industry-based project by the name of “G Square Industrial Estate”. G Square Group has a lot of experience in this sector and has already delivered close to 1000 acres of industrial land to its major clientele including companies like CEAT, JK Tyres, ELGI, Murugappa, CGI,Ascendas etc. Mr Eshwar N, CEO of the G Square Group said that “This is our most ambitious project and it isone-of-a-kind. “G Square Industrial Estate” is an industry specific project launched with the objective of attracting major industries to set up their plants in Tamil Nadu. The project which is based out of Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu aims to cover a total area of close to 400 acres. The purchasers have been given a wide range of choices when it comes to size of the plot, ranging from 20 acres to 100 acres. It will be the only park to includesuch large quantities of land available for industrial use. The best part about these plots is that they are work ready which means that activity can be commenced immediately upon purchase. In order to make the plots more lucrative to business we have also kept the projects affordable” He went on to say that “The project has excellent railway connectivity near the plotwhich means that the project is an excellent choice for companies that are in the cement, steel and logistics industry. The industries are also going to have no dearth of labour forces as Arakkonam is considered to be the labour pool of Tamil Nadu because of its proximity to Thiruvallur, Sriperumbudur and Chennai. There are many other wonderful features of the project also like the availability of helipad in the plot to aid emergency transport, power substations in the site and abundant availability of ground water. What makes the “G Square Industrial Estate”an even more appealing prospect for those in the steel industry is the fact that the project has already received the red zone approval and permits the setting up of a steel industry. Considering the difficulty in bureaucracy involved in getting approvals for large plots, this is a great opportunity for industrialists everywhere.” When asked what was the vision behind the project, Mr Eshwar said that “Our aim is to make Arakkonam the first affordable industrial park in Tamil Nadu and solve the problem of making readymade industrial land available to industries. We want to make Tamil Nadu the most industry friendly land in the country and provide employment to many people also. What makes us different from others is our effort to give industries freedom to operate and minimize restriction.” About G Square Industrial Estate G Square housing is South India’s largest and Tamil Nadu’s No. 1 real estatebrand with more than a decade plus experience in providing affordable and quality land in Chennai, Coimbatore, Hosur and coming soon in Trichy, Ballari and Bengaluru. G Square Housing has served more than 4000+ customers and has delivered more than 6 million sq. feet of land. To Know more visit: www.gsquareindustrialestate.com PWR PWR

