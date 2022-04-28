Left Menu

Reliance Industries plan bid for UK retail major Boots: Report

It has set a deadline of May 16 for bids, one of the people told the newspaper.Boots, a popular pharmacy chain in the UK, has more than 2,000 stores across the country and reportedly gets about 45 per cent of its estimated GBP 6 billion in annual revenues from providing services such as prescriptions and vaccinations to the UKs state-run National Health Service NHS.

PTI | London | Updated: 28-04-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 17:50 IST
Reliance Industries plan bid for UK retail major Boots: Report
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries is considering a joint bid with US buyout firm Apollo Global Management for Britain's well-known retailer Boots, according to a UK media report on Thursday.

According to 'The Financial Times', the American private equity firm is working with one of India's richest businessmen on a bid for the Nottingham-headquartered health and beauty retail chain. If successful, it is expected to result in Boots expansion into India, South-east Asia and the Middle East.

The newspaper said people familiar with the matter said Reliance and Apollo Global would own equity stakes in Boots under the plan, but it is not clear whether their stakes would be the same size.

So far, Apollo declined to comment and Reliance Industries is yet to respond on the queries.

Boots' US parent company, Walgreens Boots Alliance, put the business up for sale in December last year to focus on healthcare in its domestic market. It has set a deadline of May 16 for bids, one of the people told the newspaper.

Boots, a popular pharmacy chain in the UK, has more than 2,000 stores across the country and reportedly gets about 45 per cent of its estimated GBP 6 billion in annual revenues from providing services such as prescriptions and vaccinations to the UK's state-run National Health Service (NHS). Ambani's other major UK acquisition in recent years was in 2019, when he bought the famous toy retailer Hamleys for an undisclosed sum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022