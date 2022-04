BRIEF-Mastercard CFO Says Russia Represented 4% Of Co's Net Revenues In 2021 - Conf Call

Mastercard Inc: * MASTERCARD CEO MIEBACH SAYS U.S. RETAIL SPENDING REMAINS HEALTHY, AIDED IN PART BY THE BUILDUP OF EXCESS SAVINGS DURING THE PANDEMIC

* MASTERCARD CEO SAYS UKRAINE CONFLICT HAS INTRODUCED RISKS TO ECONOMIC GROWTH IN EUROPE * MASTERCARD CFO SAYS IN FIRST THREE WEEKS OF APRIL, CROSS BORDER TRAVEL WAS UP 179% Y-O-Y

* MASTERCARD CFO SAYS IN FIRST THREE WEEKS OF APRIL, CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES UP 60% FROM LAST YEAR * MASTERCARD CFO SAYS CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2022 ADJUSTED REVENUES TO GROW AT HIGH END OF HIGH TEENS RATE ON A CURRENCY-NEUTRAL BASIS

* MASTERCARD CFO SAYS CO EXPECTS Q2 ADJUSTED REVENUES TO GROW AT HIGH END OF HIGH TEENS RATE ON A CURRENCY-NEUTRAL BASIS * MASTERCARD CFO SAYS UKRAINE CRISIS CREATES HEADWIND TO ACHIEVING 3-YEAR PERFORMANCE OBJECTIVES

* MASTERCARD CFO SAYS "TOO EARLY" TO ADJUST CO'S 3-YEAR PERFORMANCE OBJECTIVES DESPITE EXPECTED HEADWINDS FROM UKRAINE CRISIS * MASTERCARD CFO SAYS IF HEADWINDS FROM UKRAINE CONFLICT PERSIST, NET REVENUE CAGR WILL TAKE A 2% HIT

* MASTERCARD CEO SAYS CO IS NOT SEEING INFLATIONARY PRESSURES DEPRESSING CONSUMER SPENDING LEVELS * MASTERCARD CFO SAYS RUSSIA REPRESENTED 4% OF CO'S NET REVENUES IN 2021 Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)