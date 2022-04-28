Amsterdam airport asks airlines to scrap flights to avoid chaos -ANP

Amsterdam's Schiphol airport has asked airlines to cancel flights over the weekend to avoid chaos due to overcrowding at Europe's third busiest airport, news agency ANP reported on Thursday.

KLM, the Dutch arm of airline Air France-KLM, mentioned the demand in a note to its staff and said it expected to cancel several flights on Friday, ANP said.

KLM could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday afternoon.

