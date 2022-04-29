Paris public transport network suspends Bollore E-buses after fire incidents

Paris's public transport operator RATP on Friday said it would temporarily suspend the use of 149 electric buses made by Bollore's Bluebus brand, after two recent incidents in which the vehicles caught fire.

Officials at the Bollore organisation were not immediately available for comment.

Also Read: Cycling-Longo Borghini claims second edition of women's Paris-Roubaix

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)