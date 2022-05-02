UP: 3 killed, minor girl seriously injured in road accident

Three people, including a woman, were killed and a five-year-old girl seriously injured after their motorbike was hit by a truck here, police said on Monday.

The injured girl has been admitted to a nearby hospital and her condition was stated to be serious, they said. The incident took place at Station Road in the Shahabad area on Sunday, they said. Those killed are being identified, they said, adding the incident is being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)