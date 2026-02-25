Left Menu

Tragic Mystery: Missing Boy Found Dead with Suspected Occult Links

The body of 9-year-old Dushyant, missing from Chhata, was found in a pond. Family members suspect occult practices involved, citing similar past incidents. Authorities are investigating all angles, including claims of burn marks on the boy's body related to ritualistic practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:17 IST
The body of a 9-year-old boy, Dushyant, was discovered floating in a pond in Taroli Junabi village, stirring both sorrow and anger among his family. The boy, who went missing from Chhata a week ago, was reportedly a class 6 student living temporarily with his maternal grandparents.

Dushyant had gone missing on February 18, after informing his grandmother about his intention to play outside. Despite extensive searches, only CCTV footage showing him walking towards the village outskirts could be found. His family suspects sinister motives behind his death, suggesting involvement of occult practices, a concern echoed by past events in the village.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat confirmed that a post-mortem has been conducted. He assured the family that all potential leads, including claims of burn marks indicative of rituals, will be thoroughly investigated to uncover the truth behind this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

