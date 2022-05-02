Fire engulfs liquor shop in Gurugram, no casualty

A fire broke out at a liquor store on the Golf Course Road here on Monday, officials said.

The shop located near Sector 53-54 Rapid Metro station caught fire around 12.10 pm, they said.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused in half an hour, the officials said.

There was no report of any casualty but the liquor shop was gutted in the fire, they said.

''Our team reached on time and controlled the fire,'' a senior fire officer said.

The cause behind the fire has not been ascertained yet but it could be due to a short circuit, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)