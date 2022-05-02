Left Menu

Fire engulfs liquor shop in Gurugram, no casualty

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 02-05-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 15:17 IST
Fire engulfs liquor shop in Gurugram, no casualty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a liquor store on the Golf Course Road here on Monday, officials said.

The shop located near Sector 53-54 Rapid Metro station caught fire around 12.10 pm, they said.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused in half an hour, the officials said.

There was no report of any casualty but the liquor shop was gutted in the fire, they said.

''Our team reached on time and controlled the fire,'' a senior fire officer said.

The cause behind the fire has not been ascertained yet but it could be due to a short circuit, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022