Political Clash Over Office Space in Thiruvananthapuram

CPI(M) MLA V K Prasanth alleged interference by a BJP councillor in his office space at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation building. Councillor R Sreelekha reportedly demanded its vacation due to inadequate facilities for her office. Prasanth highlighted procedural irregularities and compared the tactics to BJP policies in North India.

Updated: 28-12-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 09:39 IST
In a heated political confrontation, CPI(M) MLA V K Prasanth claims BJP councillor R Sreelekha demanded he vacate his office at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation building.

Sreelekha, a former DGP turned councillor, reportedly requested the space citing insufficient facilities for her own office, stirring controversy regarding procedural standards.

Prasanth alleged this move mirrors the 'Bulldozer Raj' tactics seen predominantly in BJP-governed northern India, emphasizing the need for a legal resolution.

