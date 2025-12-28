Political Clash Over Office Space in Thiruvananthapuram

In a heated political confrontation, CPI(M) MLA V K Prasanth claims BJP councillor R Sreelekha demanded he vacate his office at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation building.

Sreelekha, a former DGP turned councillor, reportedly requested the space citing insufficient facilities for her own office, stirring controversy regarding procedural standards.

Prasanth alleged this move mirrors the 'Bulldozer Raj' tactics seen predominantly in BJP-governed northern India, emphasizing the need for a legal resolution.