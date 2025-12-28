Chandrababu Naidu Visits Ayodhya's Ram Temple
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Naidu departed from Hyderabad and spent three hours at the temple. This visit follows his attendance at the temple's consecration ceremony the previous year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-12-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 09:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made a noteworthy visit to Ayodhya's Ram Temple on Sunday.
The visit, aimed at offering prayers, marks Naidu's second attendance at the site, following his presence at last year's consecration ceremony.
Departing from Hyderabad, Naidu spent approximately three hours amidst the sacred grounds, between 11:30 am and 2:30 pm, before heading to Vijayawada.
ALSO READ
Naidu's Spiritual Visit to Ayodhya: A Faithful Homecoming
Putin's Strategic Command Visit: Russian Advances in Ukraine
Deputy CM's Revered Visit: A Call for Peace and Development at the LoC
Amit Shah's Assam Visit: Inaugurations and Public Address
Leadership Tug-of-War: The Race for Karnataka's Chief Ministership