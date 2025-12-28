Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu Visits Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Naidu departed from Hyderabad and spent three hours at the temple. This visit follows his attendance at the temple's consecration ceremony the previous year.

Updated: 28-12-2025 09:43 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made a noteworthy visit to Ayodhya's Ram Temple on Sunday.

The visit, aimed at offering prayers, marks Naidu's second attendance at the site, following his presence at last year's consecration ceremony.

Departing from Hyderabad, Naidu spent approximately three hours amidst the sacred grounds, between 11:30 am and 2:30 pm, before heading to Vijayawada.

