Chandrababu Naidu Visits Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made a noteworthy visit to Ayodhya's Ram Temple on Sunday.

The visit, aimed at offering prayers, marks Naidu's second attendance at the site, following his presence at last year's consecration ceremony.

Departing from Hyderabad, Naidu spent approximately three hours amidst the sacred grounds, between 11:30 am and 2:30 pm, before heading to Vijayawada.