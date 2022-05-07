Left Menu

U.S. OKs China Eastern rerouting of New York-Shanghai flights

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2022 06:50 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 06:50 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Transportation Department on Friday approved China Eastern Airlines Corp's request to let it extend the rerouting of New York-to-Shanghai flights, over COVID-19 measures, to a different Chinese airport through May 31.

The department previously granted China Eastern's request to move existing twice-weekly Shanghai westbound passenger flights from New York to China's Fuzhou Changle International Airport in Fujian province through the end of April.

China Eastern said in a filing with the U.S. government that, "due to evolving coronavirus pandemic control measures in the Shanghai region," Chinese aviation regulators had instructed it "to divert Shanghai-bound passenger flights arriving from the U.S. to certain alternate airports in China."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

