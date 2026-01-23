UK's Diplomatic Overture: Reeves and Starmer's Groundbreaking China Visit

In a significant diplomatic move, British finance minister Rachel Reeves is set to join Prime Minister Keir Starmer on his upcoming visit to China. The trip, scheduled for next week, underscores the UK's efforts to bolster ties with the world's second-largest economy amidst challenging transatlantic relations.

Sources revealed that Reeves, along with business secretary Peter Kyle, will accompany Starmer on this landmark visit, marking the first by a British prime minister to China in over five years. Their involvement highlights the importance the UK places on this mission, especially during ongoing tensions with the United States.

Amid a backdrop of political criticism, the UK seeks to deepen economic and trade connections with China to enhance its domestic economy. According to government data, China ranks as Britain's fourth-largest trading partner, accounting for trade worth approximately 100 billion pounds annually.

