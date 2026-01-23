Left Menu

UK's Diplomatic Overture: Reeves and Starmer's Groundbreaking China Visit

British finance minister Rachel Reeves will join Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to China, marking the first visit by a UK leader since 2018. This strategic move aims to strengthen economic ties amidst strained US-UK relations, although it has attracted criticism from some quarters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 18:09 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, British finance minister Rachel Reeves is set to join Prime Minister Keir Starmer on his upcoming visit to China. The trip, scheduled for next week, underscores the UK's efforts to bolster ties with the world's second-largest economy amidst challenging transatlantic relations.

Sources revealed that Reeves, along with business secretary Peter Kyle, will accompany Starmer on this landmark visit, marking the first by a British prime minister to China in over five years. Their involvement highlights the importance the UK places on this mission, especially during ongoing tensions with the United States.

Amid a backdrop of political criticism, the UK seeks to deepen economic and trade connections with China to enhance its domestic economy. According to government data, China ranks as Britain's fourth-largest trading partner, accounting for trade worth approximately 100 billion pounds annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

