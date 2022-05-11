PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- British PM Johnson signals readiness to scrap Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trading deal https://on.ft.com/3M8WgYT - Bank of England must raise rates to 2.5% next year to curb inflation, says think-tank https://on.ft.com/3M8WgYT

- Labour union Unite fails to win recognition at UK financial watchdog https://on.ft.com/3FCufqo Overview

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is on a collision course with the European Union after signalling its intention to announce plans next week to scrap post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland. - The Bank of England will need to raise interest rates to 2.5% and keep them there until the middle of the decade in order to bring soaring inflation under control, according to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, a leading think-tank.

- Labour union Unite failed to secure the right to formally represent workers at Britain's Financial Conduct Authority, just days after calling the first strike to hit the watchdog since its formation nine years ago. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)