Energy and Water Systems in Peril: Gulf Tensions Escalate

Iran announced its plans on Sunday to strike the energy and water infrastructure of its Gulf neighbors if U.S. President Donald Trump executes his threat to hit Iran's electricity grid. This development intensifies the ongoing conflict, which has already persisted for over three weeks.

The region faces heightened uncertainty as global markets brace for the impact of potential retaliatory strikes on vital civilian infrastructure. Air raid sirens have already sounded in parts of Israel, signaling incoming missiles from Iran, further escalating tensions.

The possibility of attacks on electricity and water facilities could spell disaster, especially for Gulf countries heavily reliant on desalination plants. The situation has already led to increased global oil prices, reminiscent of past economic crises.