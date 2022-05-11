Making Automation simpler, easier, and faster with Tenjin Online

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tenjin Technologies LLC, pioneer in test automation, has its new test automation platform, Tenjin Online, in the market now. With its codeless, self-assisted approach, Tenjin Online is introduced to support the trend of shift from programmers-only testing tools to tools for non-programmers too. Digital growth made automation mandatory; hence, Tenjin Online was made available with more accessibility and open to more communities. It is a codeless, SaaS-based test automation platform that can seamlessly test web, Android, and iOS apps. With capabilities of test management, test execution, and defect management without the need for writing codes, it facilitates comprehensive end-to-end testing services helping users save time and cost, thereby improving the ROI. "We are excited to launch Tenjin Online which is going to be a significant addition to an app testing journey, giving efficient results while perfectly fitting within the budget. We have tested Tenjin Online on more than 150 categories across different business verticals, and it is proven successful every time," said Srirang Srikantha, CEO, Tenjin Technologies. "Testing is often underestimated in the whole app development process, but little do we realize its criticality. Tenjin Online makes the process seamless as it requires no technical skills and can be easily accessed by a non-technical person; we're sure it's going to be liked by testing teams for its simplicity and effectiveness," said Aswin Gopalakrishnan, Director - Strategy, Marketing, Sales.

This is going to be an interesting addition to the test automation market in the affordable price range, while offering equally efficient results. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)