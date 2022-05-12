Left Menu

Three run over by train in Alwar

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-05-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 23:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels
Three men were run over by a train at Rajgarh railway station in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Thursday night, police said.

"They were waiting on the platform for a local train and mistook a fast approaching non-stop train for a local train. They tried to catch the train but fell on the tracks and were run over," they said.

The deceased were identified as Bablesh, Vikram and Lalji, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

