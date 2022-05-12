Three run over by train in Alwar

Three men were run over by a train at Rajgarh railway station in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Thursday night, police said.

"They were waiting on the platform for a local train and mistook a fast approaching non-stop train for a local train. They tried to catch the train but fell on the tracks and were run over," they said.

The deceased were identified as Bablesh, Vikram and Lalji, police added.

