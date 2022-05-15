Left Menu

Jabalpur airport upgrade works to be completed by year-end: Official

The works to upgrade Jabalpur airport in Madhya Pradesh at a cost of Rs 412 crore being carried out by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation is likely to be completed by the year-end, an official said on Sunday.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 15-05-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 14:57 IST
The works to upgrade Jabalpur airport in Madhya Pradesh at a cost of Rs 412 crore being carried out by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation is likely to be completed by the year-end, an official said on Sunday. The airport serves as the gateway east Madhya Pradesh, especially Mahakaushal region, and will boost tourism to sites like Kanha National Park, Bandhavgarh National Park as well as the marble cliffs and waterfalls at Bhedaghat.

''The tentative date for completion of the project is December 2022 and the new terminal building is likely to be commissioned by March 2023. The apron of the airport is expected to be completed within two months. Then it would be possible to park five aircraft at a time, up from two at the moment,'' Jabalpur Airport Director Kusum Das told PTI.

''The work had slowed down due to the coronavirus pandemic but has now picked up speed. As part of the upgrading work, a new terminal building, ATC tower, technical block, category VII fire station, extension of runway and associated works to cater the operations of AB-320 type of aircraft etc are coming up,'' the official added.

A press statement said the new terminal building, measuring 1,15,315 square feet, will have the capacity to handle 500 passengers during peak hours, will have three aerobridges, advanced baggage screening system, food court in the landscape area and car parking for over 300 vehicles.

The proposed terminal building will have glimpses of vibrant tribal Gond paintings, local handicrafts, murals and popular tourist destinations of Madhya Pradesh. It said the Madhya Pradesh government had handed over 483 acres of land to Airport Authority of India (AAI) for the development of the airport in 2015, which has taken the total land under the airport to 774 acres.

