Tragic Clay Mine Collapse in Madhya Pradesh
Three people, including two young girls, lost their lives when a clay mine collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district. The accident also left two others seriously injured. The victims were extracting clay known as 'chuit mitti,' commonly used for painting houses in rural areas.
The accident happened in Parsohar village near the Kundwar outpost, situated about 70 kilometers from the district's headquarters. Five persons were present at the site during the collapse, as confirmed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gayatri Tiwari.
The deceased have been identified as Preeti Singh (10), Basanti (16), and Phulmati Yadav (50). Two others, Kaushalya Singh (50) and Sakmuni Singh (45), suffered severe injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Devsar Community Hall.
