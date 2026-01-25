Tragic Clay Mine Collapse in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district as a clay mine collapsed, claiming the lives of three individuals, including two young girls. The mishap occurred while they were extracting clay, locally referred to as 'chuit mitti.'

The accident happened in Parsohar village near the Kundwar outpost, situated about 70 kilometers from the district's headquarters. Five persons were present at the site during the collapse, as confirmed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gayatri Tiwari.

The deceased have been identified as Preeti Singh (10), Basanti (16), and Phulmati Yadav (50). Two others, Kaushalya Singh (50) and Sakmuni Singh (45), suffered severe injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Devsar Community Hall.