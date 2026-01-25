Left Menu

Tragic Clay Mine Collapse in Madhya Pradesh

Three people, including two young girls, lost their lives when a clay mine collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district. The accident also left two others seriously injured. The victims were extracting clay known as 'chuit mitti,' commonly used for painting houses in rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singrauli | Updated: 25-01-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 17:24 IST
Tragic Clay Mine Collapse in Madhya Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district as a clay mine collapsed, claiming the lives of three individuals, including two young girls. The mishap occurred while they were extracting clay, locally referred to as 'chuit mitti.'

The accident happened in Parsohar village near the Kundwar outpost, situated about 70 kilometers from the district's headquarters. Five persons were present at the site during the collapse, as confirmed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gayatri Tiwari.

The deceased have been identified as Preeti Singh (10), Basanti (16), and Phulmati Yadav (50). Two others, Kaushalya Singh (50) and Sakmuni Singh (45), suffered severe injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Devsar Community Hall.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026