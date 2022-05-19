ICICI Ventures' fund offloads Go Fashion shares worth Rs 190 crore
- Country:
- India
India Advantage Fund S4 I on Thursday offloaded 18.11 lakh shares of Go Fashion (India) Ltd, which owns women's clothing brand Go Colors, for Rs 190 crore through an open market transaction.
According to bulk deal data available with BSE, ICICI Venture through its fourth private equity fund -- India Advantage Fund S4 I sold 18,11,478 shares at an average price of Rs 1,050 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 190.21 crore.
SBI Mutual Fund picked up 18,10,983 shares at the same price.
The scrip of Go Fashion closed 2.65 per cent lower at Rs 1,081.15 on BSE.
