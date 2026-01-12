India’s Skilling Ecosystem Enters New Phase of Unified, Outcome-Driven Reform: Jayant Chaudhary

India’s skilling ecosystem is undergoing a fundamental transformation—from fragmented structures to a unified, outcome-oriented and learner-centric framework aligned with education, industry and future technologies, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education Shri Jayant Chaudhary said today.

Chairing the First General Body Meeting of the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) at Kaushal Bhawan, New Delhi, the Minister highlighted NCVET’s growing role as the backbone of India’s skilling reforms.

“India’s skilling ecosystem is witnessing a paradigm shift. NCVET is central to making this transformation credible, transparent and aligned with the aspirations of learners and employers alike,” Shri Jayant Chaudhary said.

Skilling Integrated with Education for Seamless Learner Mobility

The Minister emphasised that the integration of skilling with mainstream schooling and higher education, enabled through the National Credit Framework (NCrF) and NCVET initiatives, is making vocational education aspirational.

This integration, he noted, ensures horizontal and vertical mobility for learners across the education ecosystem, allowing smooth transitions between vocational training, higher education and employment—an essential requirement for a dynamic, future-ready workforce.

NCVET Consolidates India’s Skilling Regulation

The General Body reviewed the progress made by NCVET since it became operational on 1 August 2020. As India’s apex regulator for skilling, NCVET has successfully subsumed the functions of the erstwhile National Skill Development Agency (NSDA) and National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT), bringing coherence to a previously fragmented regulatory architecture.

Currently, NCVET regulates:

161 Awarding Bodies

68 Assessment Agencies

This consolidation has strengthened quality assurance, transparency and trust across the skilling ecosystem.

New Regulatory Guidelines Aligned with NEP 2020

A major highlight of the meeting was the review of the Revised Guidelines for Recognition and Regulation of Awarding Bodies and Assessment Agencies (2025). The guidelines are aligned with:

National Education Policy (NEP) 2020

National Credit Framework (NCrF)

Revised National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) 2023

They place strong emphasis on learning outcomes, technology-enabled assessments and evidence-based monitoring, reinforcing accountability and continuous improvement.

KaushalVerse: Digital Backbone of Skilling Regulation

The Minister lauded the launch of KaushalVerse, NCVET’s unified Digital Enterprise Portal, which automates core regulatory functions such as recognition, qualification management, monitoring and grievance redressal.

Envisioned as the digital backbone of India’s skilling regulatory ecosystem, KaushalVerse is expected to significantly enhance transparency, efficiency and ease of compliance for institutions and stakeholders nationwide.

Strategic Initiatives to Build a Future-Ready Workforce

The General Body deliberated on several national initiatives critical to India’s workforce transformation, including:

SOAR (Skilling for AI Readiness): A flagship programme democratising AI learning, with over 1.74 lakh enrolments already recorded

Project Punah Sthapan: Enabling defence personnel to transition into civilian careers, with 20 Tri-Services institutions recognised as Dual Awarding Bodies

Semiconductor Workforce Strategy (2025): A comprehensive roadmap addressing skilling needs across the semiconductor value chain, supporting India’s ambition to become a global electronics manufacturing hub

Expanding the Scope of Inclusive and Emerging Skills

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to inclusive growth, the General Body ratified the recognition of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) as a separate sector in the National Qualification Register (NQR). To date, over 221 PwD-specific qualifications have been approved.

The meeting also discussed forward-looking frameworks to expand skilling into new domains, including:

Sports as a Skill , integrating the sports ecosystem into the national skilling architecture

Language as a Skill , establishing equivalency pathways for languages such as English, Japanese and German to boost international workforce mobility

Geriatric Care, creating a national strategy to skill professionals for India’s rapidly ageing population

NCVET to Set Up Dedicated Research Division

In a significant institutional move, the General Body approved the establishment of a dedicated Research Division within NCVET. The division will function as a policy think tank, undertaking research on:

Labour market trends

Qualification relevance

System performance

Policy innovation

This will strengthen evidence-based decision-making and future-proof India’s skilling ecosystem.

Call to Action: Building a Skills-First India

The meeting reaffirmed the government’s resolve to build a skills-first, technology-enabled and inclusive workforce, aligned with national development priorities and global labour market needs.

With NCVET anchoring regulatory reform and innovation, India’s skilling ecosystem is being repositioned to deliver quality, mobility and employability at scale.