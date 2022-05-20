BYOB Cafe The Weekend Wine and More to Open 3 Outlets in Delhi-NCR by 2022

Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India (NewsVoir) Noida-based booze cafe, The Weekend Wine & More is planning to add 3 more outlets in the Delhi-NCR region and other cities by the closing of 2022. The upcoming five outlets are a part of its expansion plans to spread the unique format idea and the distinctive flavour of its chain across regions.

The Weekend Wine & More already has four outlets in prime locations like Noida, Indirapuram, Vasundhara and Rajnagar. The BYOB restaurant has carved its own niche since its inception in 2021 by crossing overall sales of Rs 5.7 crores per month. Vatsal Goel, CEO Weekend Wine & More, said, “After the euphoric success of the four outlets, we are planning to launch 3 more outlets in the NCR region and various other cities. People have warmed up to the uniquely themed booze cafe and praised it immensely. We have been witnessing increasing footfalls day by day and that’s why we are planning to bolster our expansion plans.” The Weekend Wine & More is based on the pop-cultural BYOB (Bring Your Own Booze) concept model where visitors have the freedom to bring their booze from outside and have it in the restaurant with scrumptious and finger-licking food being dispensed at the service. It was put in place with a vision to break taboos and create a safe environment and space to enjoy alcohol at MRP price, whereas other alcohol shops sell it at exorbitant prices. Customers have the luxury to pick the best wine and beer for their perfect evening which is sold by connoisseurs of alcohol and food. The Weekend Wine & More has established a great resonance with the youth and working-class, especially women with its innovative brand idea and style which ideates the perfect combination of a business party, or a fun-filled gathering. It is taking the markets by storm and proving to be a game-changer in Noida’s nightlife. The company is currently targeting metro cities but also has plans to open its chain in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. The new outlets will also follow the format of the old ones where customers can take their booze in the restaurants and food will be served there. PWR PWR

