The Ramco Cements Q4 profit down 45% at Rs 118 cr

The Ramco Cements Ltd on Monday reported a decline of 45.22 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 118.27 crore for the fourth quarter ended March.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 215.92 crore during the March quarter of the previous fiscal, The Ramco Cements said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue was up 4.94 per cent at Rs 1,722.68 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,641.53 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses were at Rs 1,559.77 crore, up 20.34 per cent in Q4/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 1,296.05 crore in the year-ago period.

For the fiscal year ended March 2022, The Ramco Cements' consolidated net profit was up 12.44 per cent at Rs 881.95 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 784.33 crore in the previous year.

Its total revenue was at Rs 6,031.69 crore in 2021-22. This is 13.34 per cent higher than Rs 5,321.37 crore in the same period a year ago.

''During FY 2021-22, the sale of cement is 11.05 million tonnes, compared to 9.98 million tonnes in the previous year with a growth of 11 per cent. The company continue to focus on the strategy of right products for right applications to make its brand stronger,'' The Ramco Cements said in an earning statement.

The average increase in diesel prices by 20 per cent during FY 2021-22 has resulted in an increase in all in-bound / out-bound logistics cost.

Shares of The Ramco Cements Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 679.30 per scrip on BSE, down 1.79 per cent from the previous close.

