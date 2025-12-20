Left Menu

Guwahati Airport: A Nature-Inspired Aviation Hub Inaugurated by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new nature-themed terminal of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati. This project, costing Rs 5,000 crore, can accommodate 13.1 million passengers annually and aims to enhance regional development while preserving Assam's biodiversity and cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-12-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 19:48 IST
In a landmark development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati, Assam, on Saturday.

Recognized as India's first nature-themed airport, this state-of-the-art terminal is designed to handle up to 13.1 million passengers annually, marking a significant leap in the region's aviation capabilities.

With a total project cost of Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 1,000 crore dedicated to Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities, the airport is poised to become a crucial economic gateway beyond tourism.

