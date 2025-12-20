Guwahati Airport: A Nature-Inspired Aviation Hub Inaugurated by PM Modi

In a landmark development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati, Assam, on Saturday.

Recognized as India's first nature-themed airport, this state-of-the-art terminal is designed to handle up to 13.1 million passengers annually, marking a significant leap in the region's aviation capabilities.

With a total project cost of Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 1,000 crore dedicated to Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities, the airport is poised to become a crucial economic gateway beyond tourism.