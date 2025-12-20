Coalition Forces Unleash Retaliatory Strikes on ISIS in Syria

In a definitive military response, Jordan confirmed on Saturday that its air force collaborated with the United States in executing strikes on Islamic State (IS) positions in Syria. This strategic action was in direct retaliation for the recent killing of three US citizens.

On Friday, the US military initiated comprehensive strikes across Syria, targeting multiple IS sites to neutralize the threat posed by these extremist forces. The attacks were a response to a violent incident where a Syrian gunman claimed the lives of two US troops and an American interpreter, prompting swift military action.

Jordan, a key partner in the global coalition against IS, contributed to the precision airstrikes. The objectives were clear: to dismantle IS infrastructure and prevent the group from using Syria as a launching pad for regional instability. While the exact casualties remain unclear, reports suggest significant militant losses, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)