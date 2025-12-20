Punjab Cabinet Accelerates Reforms for Public Benefit and Industrial Growth

The Punjab Cabinet, under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has expedited crucial amendments to the Punjab Abadi Deh (Record of Rights) Act, 2021.

By reducing timelines from 60 to 30 days for objections under the 'Mera Ghar Mere Naam' scheme, the move aims to fast-track the assignment of property rights for residents living within Lal Dora.

Additionally, amendments to the Industrial and Business Development Policy (IBDP) will remove bank guarantee requirements, freeing up working capital for industries and potentially driving growth and employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)