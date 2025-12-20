Confiscation Plan Nears Completion: Lebanese Disarmament Moves Forward
Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced that the initial phase of the weapons confiscation plan south of the Litani River is nearing completion. This disarmament, part of a U.S.-backed ceasefire agreement from November 2024, targets Iran-aligned Hezbollah and focuses initially on areas near the Israeli border.
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has revealed that the first stage of the weapons confiscation initiative south of the Litani River is expected to conclude within days. The announcement was made in a statement released on Saturday.
This disarmament effort is in accordance with a ceasefire agreement mediated by the United States in November 2024. The terms of the ceasefire mandate the disarmament of Hezbollah, an organization aligned with Iran, with initial efforts concentrated in regions south of the river, bordering Israel.
The operation marks a significant step in addressing regional tensions and ensuring security along the Israeli-Lebanese frontier.
