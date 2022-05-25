Left Menu

Commerce ministry launches paper import monitoring system

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 22:10 IST
Commerce ministry launches paper import monitoring system
  • Country:
  • India

The commerce and industry ministry on Wednesday made import registration under PIMS mandatory for inbound shipments of 201 types of paper and paper boards such as glazed newsprint, handmade paper and tissue paper.

The ministry has launched the Paper Import Monitoring System (PIMS), under which an importer will have to provide advance information online about the import of these papers and obtain a registration number.

''Import policy of specific tariff lines under chapter 48 (paper and paperboard)... is revised from 'free' to free subject to compulsory registration under PIMS,'' the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

It said that the importer can apply for registration not earlier than five day before the expected date of arrival of import consignment.

The automatic registration number will remain valid for 75 days.

Multiple bill of entries will be allowed in the same registration number within the validity period of registration for the permitted quantity.

The PIMS will be effective from October 1, 2022, allowing bill of entry on or after October 1, 2022.

The facility of online registration will be available with effect from July 15 at https://imports.gov.in.

The 201 items include handmade paper board, Photographic base paper uncoated, wallpaper base, airmail paper, duplicating paper, drawing paper, account book paper, poster paper, automatic data processing machine paper, kraft liner unbleached, tracing papers, aseptic packaging paper and imitation paper.

The government has a similar system for coal and steel imports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Russia says Ukraine war slowdown is deliberate, Zelenskiy mocks 'pathetic' comments

Russia says Ukraine war slowdown is deliberate, Zelenskiy mocks 'pathetic' c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022