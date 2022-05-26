Left Menu

Will formally launch FTA negotiations with India very soon: EU

European Union Executive Vice-President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis has said the EU will formally launch negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement with India very soon.He has held a meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on the sidelines of the WEF meet in Geneva.Excellent meeting with Minister Goyal PiyushGoyal from India. BTIA is a proposed comprehensive free trade agreement being negotiated by the two sides.

Will formally launch FTA negotiations with India very soon: EU
European Union Executive Vice-President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis have said the EU will formally launch negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement with India ''very soon''.

He has held a meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on the sidelines of the WEF meet in Geneva.

''Excellent meeting with Minister Goyal @PiyushGoyal from India. Will formally launch Free Trade Agreement negotiations very soon," according to a tweet by Dombrovskis.

India's Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam in April had said that India and the 27-nation European Union (EU) will restart negotiations for their long-pending free trade agreement in June.

The proposed agreement, officially dubbed as Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA) between India and the EU has been stalled since May 2013 due to several issues. BTIA is a proposed comprehensive free trade agreement being negotiated by the two sides. India's merchandise exports to EU member countries stood at about USD 65 billion in 2021-22, while imports aggregated to USD 51.4 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

