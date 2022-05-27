Left Menu

Rs 61-cr telecom package for Lakshadweep gets nod

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 27-05-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 21:28 IST
Rs 61-cr telecom package for Lakshadweep gets nod
  • Country:
  • India

Lakshadweep Islands will soon have an enhanced mobile network connectivity as the Department of Telecom, under the Ministry of Communication, has approved a Rs 61-crore telecom development package, which includes new 4G towers and laying of 225 km of optical fibre internet connectivity.

Lakshdweep administration on Friday said the Union government has approved the Kochi-Lakshadweep submarine optical fibre connectivity project which is scheduled to be completed by October 2023.

''With this, Lakshadweep's bandwidth is set to increase to 100 GBps from the available bandwidth of 1.71 GBps,'' the administration said in a release.

The developmental package includes installation of 18 new 4G mobile tower sites, upgradation of 19 existing 2G sites to 4G services and laying of 225 km of Optical Fibre from providing Fibre to the Home connection on the islands.

The submarine optical cable project between Lakshadweep and Kochi was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022