Navy's Lifeline: Healthcare Camp Brightens Lives in Lakshadweep
The Indian Navy organized a multi-speciality health camp in Lakshadweep, focusing on providing advanced medical care to remote island residents. The initiative highlights the importance of comprehensive healthcare with services like surgeries. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the government's commitment to quality healthcare for all citizens, especially in isolated areas.
The Indian Navy has brought healthcare to the doorstep of Lakshadweep residents through a multi-speciality health camp, emphasizing the government's commitment to quality medical services in remote areas.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh praised the camp, describing it as a testament to the Navy's role beyond maritime security, providing necessary treatments such as cataract surgeries and other medical interventions.
Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi highlighted the initiative's significance in promoting civil-military cooperation. Successful surgeries such as that of Kuni Koya, who regained vision post-treatment, underscore the camp's impact in ensuring healthcare accessibility for island residents.
