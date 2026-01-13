Navy's Lifeline: Healthcare Camp Brightens Lives in Lakshadweep

The Indian Navy has brought healthcare to the doorstep of Lakshadweep residents through a multi-speciality health camp, emphasizing the government's commitment to quality medical services in remote areas.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh praised the camp, describing it as a testament to the Navy's role beyond maritime security, providing necessary treatments such as cataract surgeries and other medical interventions.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi highlighted the initiative's significance in promoting civil-military cooperation. Successful surgeries such as that of Kuni Koya, who regained vision post-treatment, underscore the camp's impact in ensuring healthcare accessibility for island residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)