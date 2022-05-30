DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28

For other diaries, please see:

Top Economic Events Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions Political and General News

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, MAY 30 FRANKFURT - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller gives lecture on "The Economic Outlook and Some Thoughts on a Soft Landing" before the Institute for Monetary and Financial Stability - 1500 GMT. TUESDAY, MAY 31 ** FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB Board member Elizabeth McCaul in a panel at High-Level Securitisation Forum: "Last call for Europe in the context of economic recovery and European Financial Autonomy" organised by the Association for European Financial Markets (AFME) and EUROPLACE Paris - 0815 GMT. ** BARCELONA - Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos closes a Esade financial conference - 1000 GMT ** BARCELONA - Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos intervenes in the closing conference of the IEB 20th Anniversary - 1330 GMT STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves will discuss monetary policy and the Swedish inflation targeting policy, which will soon be 30 years old. – 1000 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1 ** FRANKFURT - Introductory statement by ECB Board member Fabio Panetta at the meeting of the Euro Accession Countries Working Group of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament - 1515 GMT. OSLO - Finanstilsynet and Norges Bank arrange seminars on payment systems and ICT in the financial sector - 0730 GMT. THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Dutch central bank president and ECB governing council member Klaas Knot appears in a hearing in the Dutch parliament on the stability of the country's financial sector - 1230 GMT LONDON - Andrew Hauser Executive Director for Markets of Bank of England is Panellist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York Monetary Policy Implementation and Digital Innovation workshop, 'Digital currency and monetary policy frameworks' - 0330 GMT. FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in high-level panel at virtual Green Swan 2022 conference "Finance for the Transition, a Transition for Finance" organised by the Bank for International Settlements - 1100 GMT NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives opening remarks before the Monetary Policy Implementation and Digital Innovation workshop organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs, in New York. - 1530 GMT PARIS - Keynote speech by Member of the Executive Board of ECB Philip R. Lane at the CEPR Paris Symposium hosted by Sciences Po in Paris. - 1530 GMT CORDOVA, TENN. , United States - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before hybrid Economic Club of Memphis event, in Cordova, Tenn. - 1700 GMT STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Anna Breman will participate in a panel discussion organised by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, the Stockholm Resilience Centre at Stockholm University and the Nobel Foundation. – 1200 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition - 1800 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1400 GMT. THURSDAY, JUNE 2 OSLO - Norway Central Bank Deputy Governor Oystein Borsum gives a lecture at SpareBank 1 Markets annual Finance Seminar in Oslo - 1300 GMT. NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of New York Executive Vice President Lorie Logan gives closing remarks before the Monetary Policy Implementation and Digital Innovation workshop organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs, in New York. - 1600 GMT CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on the economic outlook via videoconference before the Philadelphia Council for Business Economics Meeting - 1700 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson will discuss current monetary policy and future economic developments at Ohman Fonder. – 1000 GMT.

STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Henry Ohlsson will discuss the economic situation and current monetary policy at Vadstena Sparbank. – 1400 GMT. OTTAWA - Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada, Paul Beaudry gives speech at Gatineau Chamber of Commerce by videoconference – 1500 GMT. FRIDAYDAY, JUNE 3 ** WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard participates in discussion on the Community Reinvestment Act before the "Modernizing the Community Reinvestment Act: Ensuring Banks Meet the Credit Needs of Their Communities" Urban Institute event. - 1430 GMT ** TRENTO, Italy - Participation by ECB Board member Andrea Enria in event L'Europa delle banche alla prova dei cambiamenti at Festival dell'Economia di Trento (XVII edition) in Trento, Italy - 1045 GMT. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8 MADRID - Spain's economy minister, Nadia Calvino, and Santander CEO to participate in a forum. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT WARSAW - National Bank of Poland holds a one-day decision-making monetary policy meeting THURSDAY, JUNE 9 WASHINGTON DC – Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States – 1600 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Financial System Review – 1500 GMT. BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in the Netherlands - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in the Netherlands VILNIUS - Bank of Lithuania holds monetary policy meeting of the ECB Governing Council in Netherlands TUESDAY, JUNE 14 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to June 15) WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, JUNE 16 BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Financial Stability Report 2022 - 0430 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to June 17) FRIDAY, JUNE 17 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT. TUESDAY, JUNE 21

PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for June – 1230 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Apr. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22 VILNIUS - Bank of Lithuania holds non-monetary policy meeting of the ECB Governing Council in Frankfurt BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt THURSDAY, JUNE 23 OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds announcement of the Executive Board's interest rate decision and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference - 0830 GMT BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt. FRIDAY, JUNE 24 BERGEN, Norway – Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives a lecture for the regional network West in Bergen – 0800 GMT. SUNDAY, JUNE 26 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jun. 16-17 policy meeting - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, JUNE 28 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues annual benchmark revisions and new seasonal factors to its industrial production and capacity use data from 1972 through latest release period.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 3 - 0700 GMT. THURSDAY, JUNE 30 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. June 2022 Monetary policy report will be published - 0730 GMT. TUESDAY, JULY 5

LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report July 2022 – 0930 GMT. WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of June 14-15, 2022. - 1800 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt

MONDAY, JULY 11 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion on 29 June 2022 will be published - 0730 GMT

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13 OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Monetary Policy Report – 1500 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition - 1800 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT.

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 21) THURSDAY, JULY 21

BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt

MONDAY, JULY 25 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jun. 16 and 17 - 2350 GMT

TUESDAY, JULY 26 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for July. - 1230 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 27) WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference

THURSDAY, JULY 28 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jul. 20-21 policy meeting - 2350 GMT ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx