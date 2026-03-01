Leadership and Legacy: Celebrating Manipur's Chief Minister's Journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on the occasion of his 63rd birthday, emphasizing Singh's pivotal role in promoting prosperity and governance in Manipur.

Singh, inaugurated as Chief Minister on February 4, has been recognized for his leadership in the northeastern state. The celebrations highlighted his commitment to public service.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Losii Dikho and Nemcha Kipgen, had their first official meeting with PM Modi on February 24, where discussions centered around the state's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)