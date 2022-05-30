Left Menu

Safety hazard: DGCA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on SpiceJet for faulty training of Max aircraft pilots

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 19:04 IST
The aviation regulator DGCA has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on SpiceJet for training its Boeing 737 Max aircraft's pilots on a faulty simulator as it could have adversely impacted flight safety, sources said on Monday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had last month barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating the Max aircraft after finding them not properly trained.

After barring the pilots, the regulator had issued a show-cause notice to the airline, sources told PTI.

The response sent by the airline was not found satisfactory, they mentioned.

''The training being imparted by the airline could have adversely affected flight safety and hence was nullified,'' one of the sources stated.

Therefore, the DGCA has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on SpiceJet for using a faulty simulator to train their Max aircraft's pilots, sources mentioned.

