Left Menu

India’s growth projection being revised, might be lower than earlier forecast: IMF official

The IMF is in the process of revising Indias growth projection for 2022, which could be lower than its earlier forecast of 8.2 per cent, amid risks of a global stagflation, a senior official of the international organisation said on Tuesday.In April, the International Monetary Fund had lowered Indias growth projection to 8.2 per cent as compared to 9 per cent estimated in January.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-05-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 16:56 IST
India’s growth projection being revised, might be lower than earlier forecast: IMF official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The IMF is in the process of revising India's growth projection for 2022, which could be lower than its earlier forecast of 8.2 percent, amid risks of global stagflation, a senior official of the international organization said on Tuesday.

In April, the International Monetary Fund lowered India's growth projection to 8.2 percent as compared to 9 percent estimated in January. By 2023, the country is expected to grow at 6.9 percent, it said.

"IMF is currently revising India's growth forecast for 2022, which may be lower than 8.2 percent. This is work in progress at the moment,'' IMF Senior Resident Representative in India Luis Breuer said at an interactive session on 'World Economic Outlook' organized by the MCC here. He said the country is facing high inflation with low employment, which will not augur well for job opportunities.

Breuer also called for stabilizing the debt at higher levels, which was a result of the impact on public finances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need to protect vulnerable sections of the society.

India is being seen as an emerging economy, which is recovering at the moment, he said.

The IMF official said central banks across the US and Europe have started to increase interest rates to fight growing inflation caused by a surge in commodity prices and supply disruptions.

''The US Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates in future and the world economy is likely to plateau at 3.6 percent,'' he said, adding, that the increased cost of borrowing will have its impact on growth rates.

"Real interest rates may rise and a hike in US rates will suck in capital from the rest of the world due to high returns,'' Breuer said.

Stagflation is defined as a situation of high inflation and stagnant growth.

He also said the pandemic is not over, and the lockdown in Beijing is yet to be withdrawn unlike in Shanghai.

''China, being the factory of the world, the shutdown will disrupt global supplies. There is a risk of China facing a slowdown, which will have a negative impact on India,'' he said.

A one percent drop in China's GDP growth will reduce India's by 0.6 percent, more than the combined decline of the UK and US together, Breuer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022