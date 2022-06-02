Left Menu

Yemen warring parties agree to extend truce for two months -U.N.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 02-06-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 16:20 IST
Yemen warring parties agree to extend truce for two months -U.N.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Yemen's warring parties agreed to extend a U.N.-brokered truce for two months under the same terms as the original deal, the office of the U.N. envoy for Yemen said on Thursday.

The agreement between the Yemeni government and the Houthi movement includes allowing fuel ships into Houthi-held ports, some commercial flights from Sanaa airport and talks to reopen key roads in heavily disputed Taiz city.

The initial deal expires on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022