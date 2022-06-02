Yemen warring parties agree to extend truce for two months -U.N.
Yemen's warring parties agreed to extend a U.N.-brokered truce for two months under the same terms as the original deal, the office of the U.N. envoy for Yemen said on Thursday.
The agreement between the Yemeni government and the Houthi movement includes allowing fuel ships into Houthi-held ports, some commercial flights from Sanaa airport and talks to reopen key roads in heavily disputed Taiz city.
The initial deal expires on Thursday.
