Godrej & Boyce celebrates 125 years

• The company unveiled their 125th year commemorative logo • Launched a book on their founders in collaboration with Amar Chitra Katha • Introduced a virtual tour of the Godrej Archives MUMBAI, India, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its 125th anniversary of the Godrej Group (1897-2022), Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, today announced an organisation-wide initiative with a focus on bringing new innovative solutions to market that are not only sustainable but also boost growth across its key B2B and B2C businesses. Godrej & Boyce plans to double its revenue in the next 5 years. Some of the cornerstones of this growth will be exports and its consumer businesses.

Buy the book here - https://www.amarchitrakatha.com/product/ardeshir-and-pirojsha-godrej/ To increase the positive impact of this vision across its businesses, G&B teams will focus on driving customer centricity and the spirit of entrepreneurship across the businesses. The Company marked this milestone with the launch of a new 125 year commemorative logo that captures its efforts to not only be 'forward-thinking' in business but also to be at the 'cutting edge' of innovation and sustainability. Godrej & Boyce collaborated with graphic designer, Aniruddh Mehta from Studio Bigfat, to launch an identity that honours the history of Godrej & Boyce while focusing on its future.

''The new commemorative logo is an effort to showcase G&B's pioneering role over the last 125 years in shaping India as a nation, introducing innovative products and nurturing the trusted relationships it has built with billions of Indian consumers. As a company, we are reinvigorating ourselves to build products and services that are not only relevant but that positively impact the planet through technology that is clean,'' said Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director, G&B.

She added: ''As we celebrate our 125th anniversary, this year, we would like to become an even more customer centric organization by unlocking new experiences that build greater engagement and loyalty.'' The logo was first unveiled to its employees on the 6th of May at its headquarters in Vikhroli, Mumbai and will prominently feature on all collaterals and product packaging through the year.

On this occasion, Godrej & Boyce, also launched a book on its founders, Ardeshir and Pirojsha Godrej, with leading graphic novel experts, Amar Chitra Katha to showcase stories from its history to help inspire future generations with stories of courage, perseverance, nation building, agility, innovation and more. Godrej & Boyce also launched a virtual tour of the Godrej Archives that uses AR and VR to provide visitors with a unique experience of Godrej's 125 years rich legacy.

Experience the Godrej Archives virtual tour here - https://archives.godrej.com/virtualtour/ About Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Godrej & Boyce ('G&B'), a Godrej Group company, was founded in 1897, and has contributed to India's journey of self-reliance through manufacturing. G&B patented the world's first springless lock and since then, has diversified into 14 businesses across various sectors from Security, Furniture, Aerospace to Infrastructure and Defence. Godrej is one of India's most trusted brands serving over 1.1bn customers worldwide daily. For more information, visit www.godrej.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832227/Godrej_and_Boyce.jpg PWR PWR

